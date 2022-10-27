Data Analyst – Johannesburg – Hybrid – up to R650 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This well-established organization with over R80 billion in assets under management is looking for a savvy Data Analyst to join their team. The ideal candidate will be part of helping drive their transformation into a cloud-based organization.

Got the experience in?

A Data Analyst role or similar

History of working with Structured and Non-Structured Data

Data Warehousing

Got The Skills?

SQL (advanced)

AWS

ODS

Reference Number for this position is BRM55717 which is a 12-month renewable contract based in Sandton, Johannesburg offering a contract rate negotiable between R550 to R650 per hour. Contact Bryce on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

SQL

AWS

ODS

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position