Data Engineer

Oct 27, 2022

Our client is looking for Data Migration Engineer with SAP Landscape Transformation expeience to join their amazing team.

Developer Key Roles and Responsibilities:

  • Design & create ETL processes as needed to meet business requirements and ensure successful data migration for project implementation
  • Perform Data Profiling, Assessment, and Data Cleansing as required to meet data migration goals
  • Continually seek ways to improve the process of data conversion, migration, and integration from the legacy environment to a new system
  • Share knowledge and create proper documentation related to data migration efforts
  • Provide quality formal and informal documentation consistent with documentation standards
  • Close attention to detail to ensure integrity and quality of data migration
  • Report progress to business and project managers in a timely manner
  • Provide quality assurance of imported data and verify and correct rules per business owner requirements
  • Processing confidential data and information according to guidelines.
  • Helping develop the recons, reports and perform analysis and give guidance and direction.
  • Managing the flow of mapping of data from CFIN environment, including ERP data sources and metadata.
  • Supporting initiatives ( Data Migration , CFIN , ERP source data )for data integrity and normalization of rules.
  • Assessing tests and implementing rules for jobs
  • Troubleshooting and resolving errors not processed because of failed data jobs

Technical Skills

  • SAP Data Services , SLT ,SQL
  • Beneficial ERP knowledge ( SAP , Oracle , Dynamics )
  • Beneficial SAP FI (ECC 6.0) knowledge

Desired Skills:

  • SAP DATA SERVICES
  • DATA SERVICES
  • SAP LANDSCAPE TRANSFORMATION
  • Data engineering
  • DATA MIGRATION
  • CFIN
  • SAP ERP
  • SAP FI
  • ECC
  • ERP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.