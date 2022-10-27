Data Engineer

Our client is looking for Data Migration Engineer with SAP Landscape Transformation expeience to join their amazing team.
Developer Key Roles and Responsibilities:
- Design & create ETL processes as needed to meet business requirements and ensure successful data migration for project implementation
- Perform Data Profiling, Assessment, and Data Cleansing as required to meet data migration goals
- Continually seek ways to improve the process of data conversion, migration, and integration from the legacy environment to a new system
- Share knowledge and create proper documentation related to data migration efforts
- Provide quality formal and informal documentation consistent with documentation standards
- Close attention to detail to ensure integrity and quality of data migration
- Report progress to business and project managers in a timely manner
- Provide quality assurance of imported data and verify and correct rules per business owner requirements
- Processing confidential data and information according to guidelines.
- Helping develop the recons, reports and perform analysis and give guidance and direction.
- Managing the flow of mapping of data from CFIN environment, including ERP data sources and metadata.
- Supporting initiatives ( Data Migration , CFIN , ERP source data )for data integrity and normalization of rules.
- Assessing tests and implementing rules for jobs
- Troubleshooting and resolving errors not processed because of failed data jobs
Technical Skills
- SAP Data Services , SLT ,SQL
- Beneficial ERP knowledge ( SAP , Oracle , Dynamics )
- Beneficial SAP FI (ECC 6.0) knowledge
Desired Skills:
- SAP DATA SERVICES
- DATA SERVICES
- SAP LANDSCAPE TRANSFORMATION
- Data engineering
- DATA MIGRATION
- CFIN
- SAP ERP
- SAP FI
- ECC
- ERP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree