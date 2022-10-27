Data Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is looking for Data Migration Engineer with SAP Landscape Transformation expeience to join their amazing team.

Developer Key Roles and Responsibilities:

Design & create ETL processes as needed to meet business requirements and ensure successful data migration for project implementation

Perform Data Profiling, Assessment, and Data Cleansing as required to meet data migration goals

Continually seek ways to improve the process of data conversion, migration, and integration from the legacy environment to a new system

Share knowledge and create proper documentation related to data migration efforts

Provide quality formal and informal documentation consistent with documentation standards

Close attention to detail to ensure integrity and quality of data migration

Report progress to business and project managers in a timely manner

Provide quality assurance of imported data and verify and correct rules per business owner requirements

Processing confidential data and information according to guidelines.

Helping develop the recons, reports and perform analysis and give guidance and direction.

Managing the flow of mapping of data from CFIN environment, including ERP data sources and metadata.

Supporting initiatives ( Data Migration , CFIN , ERP source data )for data integrity and normalization of rules.

Assessing tests and implementing rules for jobs

Troubleshooting and resolving errors not processed because of failed data jobs

Technical Skills

SAP Data Services , SLT ,SQL

Beneficial ERP knowledge ( SAP , Oracle , Dynamics )

Beneficial SAP FI (ECC 6.0) knowledge

Desired Skills:

SAP DATA SERVICES

DATA SERVICES

SAP LANDSCAPE TRANSFORMATION

Data engineering

DATA MIGRATION

CFIN

SAP ERP

SAP FI

ECC

ERP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

