Data Quality Solutions Architect – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Knowledge, experience and personal competencies required:
Education and experience:
- A tertiary qualification (NQF6), degree (NQF7) or Honours degree (NQF 8) in the field of specialisation OR equivalent industry-specific certifications OR
-
Minimum five years’ experience in application analysis/architecture and/or design and/or enterprise architecture and/or solutions architecture.
-
Specific work experience on Data Management technologies is a must have.
- A postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage.
- A formal architecture certification (e.g. TOGAF, BIZBOK) will be an advantage.
Additional requirements
- Proficiency in English (verbal and written skills).
- Thought leadership.
- Stakeholder management.
- Risk management.
- Problem-solving skills.
- Facilitation skills
- Negotiation skills
Desired Skills:
- solution architect
- architecture
- solutions
- Data
- Data Quality
- Quality
- application analysis
- design
- enterprise architecture
- solutions architecture
- Data Management
- TOGAF
- BIZBOK
- Risk Management