Data Quality Solutions Architect

Oct 27, 2022

Knowledge, experience and personal competencies required:

Education and experience:

  • A tertiary qualification (NQF6), degree (NQF7) or Honours degree (NQF 8) in the field of specialisation OR equivalent industry-specific certifications OR

  • Minimum five years’ experience in application analysis/architecture and/or design and/or enterprise architecture and/or solutions architecture.

  • Specific work experience on Data Management technologies is a must have.

  • A postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage.
  • A formal architecture certification (e.g. TOGAF, BIZBOK) will be an advantage.

Additional requirements

  • Proficiency in English (verbal and written skills).
  • Thought leadership.
  • Stakeholder management.
  • Risk management.
  • Problem-solving skills.
  • Facilitation skills
  • Negotiation skills

Desired Skills:

  • solution architect
  • architecture
  • solutions
  • Data
  • Data Quality
  • Quality
  • application analysis
  • design
  • enterprise architecture
  • solutions architecture
  • Data Management
  • TOGAF
  • BIZBOK
  • Risk Management

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.