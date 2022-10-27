DevOps Engineer

We are looking for a DevOps Engineer with a minimum of 2 years’ experience as a DevOps Engineer or in a similar Software Engineering role.

Experience as a DevOps engineer or in a similar software engineering role for at least 2 years

Deploy updates and fixes, and provide Level 2 technical support

Excellent Experience with Docker, Kubernetes

Excellent Experience with Jenkins

Experience with Test Automation Tools like Cyprus, Selenium and Junit.

Hybrid work model

Location – Centurion

Desired Skills:

Software Engineering

Deploy Updates and Fixes

Jenkins

Test Automation Tools

Cyprus

Selenium and Junit.

Docker and Kubernetes

Learn more/Apply for this position