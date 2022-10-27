DevOps Engineer – Johannesburg – Up to R800k Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

An African Giant in the financial sector, well known for forward thinking and setting trends is looking for a phenomenal DevOps Engineer to join their high-powered team.

You will be responsible for automating the processes between software development and IT teams to enable continuous delivery through designing, developing, testing and releasing software frequently, faster and more reliably in an agile environment. In addition to this you will ensure continuous delivery through continuous integration and continuous deployment, using lean thinking methods.

Has working in the financial sector been one of the industries you have always want to venture in, this is the perfect time to join a winning team. APPLY NOW!!

Qualifications and Experience:

Relevant IT Degree

3 – 5 Years of programming experience

Experience in creating technical design specifications

Experience in maintaining, monitoring and support infrastructure and operational dev environments

You will be exposed to:

AWS

Azure

Kubernetes

Docker

Jenkins

Reference Number for this position is MBM55873 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of Up to R800k Per Annum negotiable on experience and ability.

