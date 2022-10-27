DevOps Support Engineer – Menlyn – Up to R630 Per Hour

A company that originates from Germany with cutting edge technology and a world class leader in its sector is urgently looking for a DevOps Support Engineer to join their team.

In this role you be responsible for monitoring of data synchronization jobs, supporting impact use cases and operations, organizing and documenting knowledge regarding incidents/customer cases in a knowledge base and enhancing and editing process documentation.

Do you have great support skills and an excellent development background? If yes, this is a perfect opportunity for you to seize. APPLY NOW!!!

Qualifications and Experience:

Relevant IT Degree

5 years’ experience in Development and Operations

IT Service Management (according to ITIL), 2nd Level Support

Strong understanding of Problem, Incident and Change processes (PIC)

Working in a highly complex environment (many stakeholders, multi-platform/product environment, mission-critical use cases, high business exposure, complex ticket routing)

Flexible communication on multiple support channels (ITSM, Teams, email, etc)

Precise and diligent execution of ops processes

A technical background in operating and support of IT Platforms

Any Data Portal or Cloud Data Hub Experience

Understanding of Software Development and background in Business Intelligence

You will be exposed to:

ITIL

PIC

ITSM

TEAMS

SQL

Python

Terraform

Bitbucket

Git

AWS

Reference Number for this position is MBM55970 which is a Contract position based in Menlyn offering an hourly rate of Up to R630 Per Hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Moipone on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

ITIL

PIC

ITSM

TEAMS

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position