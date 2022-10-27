Junior Data Analyst at Rand Mutual Assurance

As a Junior Data Analyst, you will be responsible for integrating and processing reporting requirements into a custom-formatted data report. The incumbent must be able to conduct complete life cycle data generation and outline critical information for each project deliverable. In addition, the Junior Data Analyst will be responsible for analysing business procedures, to recommend specific types of data that can be used to improve business processes continuously.

WHAT WILL YOU DO?

Data Interrogation

Assist in understanding and identifying data anomalies, for these to be managed/addressed with Data owners

Identify data entities and data sources that comprise enterprise data

Understanding of different Data sources and processes, to aid/assist Business with data management processes

Analysis of data

Identify, analyse, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets

Use a variety of methods to analyse data, interpret the data and results and generate useful business reports

Use data to create models that depict trends in the member base and the consumer population as a wholeAct (ECTA.)

Identification of business needs and appropriate solutions

Work with management team to create a prioritized list of needs and information for each business segment

Identify and recommend innovative ideas to improve business processes.

Reporting

Using appropriate tools and channels to report progress of business as required

Adhering to deadlines and ensuring accuracy and quality of information presented on the report

WHAT YOU’LL BRING TO THE TABLE?

Knowledge of business policies, processes and procedures, legal compliance

NQF Level 6: Diploma in IT, Maths, Economics or other Statistical

1 – 2 years business experience in business reporting and analysis

Must possess database (SQL) and business reporting skills

Computer literacy (MS Office – Advanced)

Ability to interface with various stakeholders

WHAT WILL YOU GET IN RETURN?

We offer great opportunities for personal and professional development in a stable company that’s 127 years strong. The role comes with a competitive salary package and various benefits. Flexible work arrangements (combination of remote and in the office). Furthermore, you will be a part of a dedicated group of colleagues who value teamwork and collaboration.

Turnaround time

The shortlisting process will only start once the application due date has been reached. The time taken to complete this process will depend on how far you progress and the availability of managers. Kindly note that should you not receive a response within 21 days please consider your application unsuccessful

Closing date: 02 November 2022

Our Commitment to transformation:

In accordance with the employment equity plan of Rand Mutual Assurance and its employment equity goals and targets, preference may be given, but is not limited, to candidates from under-represented designated groups

About The Employer:

