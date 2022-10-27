Junior Data Analyst at Rand Mutual Assurance

As a Junior Data Analyst, you will be responsible for integrating and processing reporting requirements into a custom-formatted data report. The incumbent must be able to conduct complete life cycle data generation and outline critical information for each project deliverable. In addition, the Junior Data Analyst will be responsible for analysing business procedures, to recommend specific types of data that can be used to improve business processes continuously.
WHAT WILL YOU DO?
Data Interrogation
- Assist in understanding and identifying data anomalies, for these to be managed/addressed with Data owners
- Identify data entities and data sources that comprise enterprise data
- Understanding of different Data sources and processes, to aid/assist Business with data management processes
Analysis of data
- Identify, analyse, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets
- Use a variety of methods to analyse data, interpret the data and results and generate useful business reports
- Use data to create models that depict trends in the member base and the consumer population as a wholeAct (ECTA.)
Identification of business needs and appropriate solutions
- Work with management team to create a prioritized list of needs and information for each business segment
- Identify and recommend innovative ideas to improve business processes.
Reporting
- Using appropriate tools and channels to report progress of business as required
- Adhering to deadlines and ensuring accuracy and quality of information presented on the report
WHAT YOU’LL BRING TO THE TABLE?
- Knowledge of business policies, processes and procedures, legal compliance
- NQF Level 6: Diploma in IT, Maths, Economics or other Statistical
- 1 – 2 years business experience in business reporting and analysis
- Must possess database (SQL) and business reporting skills
- Computer literacy (MS Office – Advanced)
- Ability to interface with various stakeholders
WHAT WILL YOU GET IN RETURN?
We offer great opportunities for personal and professional development in a stable company that’s 127 years strong. The role comes with a competitive salary package and various benefits. Flexible work arrangements (combination of remote and in the office). Furthermore, you will be a part of a dedicated group of colleagues who value teamwork and collaboration.
Turnaround time
The shortlisting process will only start once the application due date has been reached. The time taken to complete this process will depend on how far you progress and the availability of managers. Kindly note that should you not receive a response within 21 days please consider your application unsuccessful
Closing date: 02 November 2022
Our Commitment to transformation:
In accordance with the employment equity plan of Rand Mutual Assurance and its employment equity goals and targets, preference may be given, but is not limited, to candidates from under-represented designated groups
About The Employer:
