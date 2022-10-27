Junior Data Analyst (Tax Advisory Services) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Junior Data Analyst (Tax Advisory Services)

This position will give preference to BBBEE candidates, due to BEE requirements.

Location: Pretoria, Gauteng

A Tax Advisory firm located in Pretoria is seeking to appoint a Junior Data Analyst to join their team.

Position Overview:

One will be responsible for extracting, compiling, and analysing financial data from various financial systems into a workable format by utilizing the available software.

Main Responsibilities:

Preparing data from various municipal financial systems into a workable format by utilizing Excel, Access, and SQL.

Calculation of VAT differences to generate exception lists for corporate clients.

Preparation of final corporate General Ledgers by linking the data based on the above calculations in SQL.

Uploading and reallocating of information on the Invoice Trace System in SQL.

Generate weekly and monthly summary reports from the Invoice Trace System in SQL.

Converting PDF documents to Excel.

General assistance with Excel for internal queries.

Requesting data from clients when necessary.

Key Requirements to be liable for consideration:

Advanced knowledge in Excel, Access, and SQL.

Exposure to VAT calculations.

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

A Tax Advisory firm located in Pretoria.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Performance Bonus

Provident Fund

