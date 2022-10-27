Junior Data Analyst (Tax Advisory Services) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Junior Data Analyst (Tax Advisory Services)
This position will give preference to BBBEE candidates, due to BEE requirements.
Location: Pretoria, Gauteng
A Tax Advisory firm located in Pretoria is seeking to appoint a Junior Data Analyst to join their team.
Position Overview:
One will be responsible for extracting, compiling, and analysing financial data from various financial systems into a workable format by utilizing the available software.
Main Responsibilities:
- Preparing data from various municipal financial systems into a workable format by utilizing Excel, Access, and SQL.
- Calculation of VAT differences to generate exception lists for corporate clients.
- Preparation of final corporate General Ledgers by linking the data based on the above calculations in SQL.
- Uploading and reallocating of information on the Invoice Trace System in SQL.
- Generate weekly and monthly summary reports from the Invoice Trace System in SQL.
- Converting PDF documents to Excel.
- General assistance with Excel for internal queries.
- Requesting data from clients when necessary.
Key Requirements to be liable for consideration:
- Advanced knowledge in Excel, Access, and SQL.
- Exposure to VAT calculations.
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
A Tax Advisory firm located in Pretoria.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Performance Bonus
- Provident Fund