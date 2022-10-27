Junior Data Analyst (Tax Advisory Services)

Oct 27, 2022

This position will give preference to BBBEE candidates, due to BEE requirements.

Location: Pretoria, Gauteng

A Tax Advisory firm located in Pretoria is seeking to appoint a Junior Data Analyst to join their team.

Position Overview:

One will be responsible for extracting, compiling, and analysing financial data from various financial systems into a workable format by utilizing the available software.

Main Responsibilities:

  • Preparing data from various municipal financial systems into a workable format by utilizing Excel, Access, and SQL.
  • Calculation of VAT differences to generate exception lists for corporate clients.
  • Preparation of final corporate General Ledgers by linking the data based on the above calculations in SQL.
  • Uploading and reallocating of information on the Invoice Trace System in SQL.
  • Generate weekly and monthly summary reports from the Invoice Trace System in SQL.
  • Converting PDF documents to Excel.
  • General assistance with Excel for internal queries.
  • Requesting data from clients when necessary.

Key Requirements to be liable for consideration:

  • Advanced knowledge in Excel, Access, and SQL.
  • Exposure to VAT calculations.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

A Tax Advisory firm located in Pretoria.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Performance Bonus
  • Provident Fund

