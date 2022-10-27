Junior Hardware Engineer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Bellville

ENVIRONMENT:

ASSIST in circuit design and hardware layout for low power electronic applications as the next Junior Hardware Engineer sought by a leading Automotive Tech company to join its team. You will be expected to analyse hardware problems and execute effective solutions. Technologies used include KiCad, Altium and LTSpice. This position will be involved in hardware development from the design phase to testing prototypes and qualifying boards for production. The ideal candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical & Electronic Engineering or Mechatronic Engineering and have at least ±2 Years in a similar role. Any experience in Telecommunications or Robotics will prove beneficial.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor of Electrical and Electronic Engineering or Bachelor of Mechatronic Engineering.

±2 Years relevant work experience.

Experience/Specialization in Telecommunications or Robotics is ideal.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Junior

Hardware

Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position