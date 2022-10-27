Network Engineer

Oct 27, 2022

Role Purpose:
Supporting the company customers globally, the Network Engineer will be responsible for managing and supporting customer firewalls, networks and connectivity including:

  • Fortinet and other vendors licensing and lifecycle management (Forti care)
  • Network design and deployment, including security, wired and wireless LAN, wan, SD-wan and SASE (Fortinet / Cisco / Cato / Unifi)
  • NOC services including status and performance monitoring and reporting
  • Assist with technical escalation of network related issues from the customer support team
  • Managing workflow using Tickets and Service Requests
  • Aid customer retention and satisfaction
  • Help to improve efficiency, processes, documentation, and automation.

Technical Qualifications

  • Fortinet NSE4 or above level
  • Cisco certified

Soft Skills

  • Customer focused
  • Analytical approach with good questioning & listening skills
  • Good verbal and written communication skills
  • Confident and self-motivated with a positive can-do attitude
  • Team player
  • An ability to learn quickly, and a willingness to study and obtain new certifications and skills (certification will be a KPI of the role)
  • Dependable, hardworking and self-motivated.

Technical skills

  • Excellent knowledge of networks, routing & switching – including Layer 3 networking, inter-vlan routing and high-availability network design and management.
  • Excellent technical troubleshooting capabilities

Desired Skills:

  • Layer 3 networking
  • inter-vlan
  • network
  • routers
  • switches
  • troubleshooting

