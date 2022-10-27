Network Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Network Engineer
Role Purpose:
Supporting the company customers globally, the Network Engineer will be responsible for managing and supporting customer firewalls, networks and connectivity including:
- Fortinet and other vendors licensing and lifecycle management (Forti care)
- Network design and deployment, including security, wired and wireless LAN, wan, SD-wan and SASE (Fortinet / Cisco / Cato / Unifi)
- NOC services including status and performance monitoring and reporting
- Assist with technical escalation of network related issues from the customer support team
- Managing workflow using Tickets and Service Requests
- Aid customer retention and satisfaction
- Help to improve efficiency, processes, documentation, and automation.
Technical Qualifications
- Fortinet NSE4 or above level
- Cisco certified
Soft Skills
- Customer focused
- Analytical approach with good questioning & listening skills
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Confident and self-motivated with a positive can-do attitude
- Team player
- An ability to learn quickly, and a willingness to study and obtain new certifications and skills (certification will be a KPI of the role)
- Dependable, hardworking and self-motivated.
Technical skills
- Excellent knowledge of networks, routing & switching – including Layer 3 networking, inter-vlan routing and high-availability network design and management.
- Excellent technical troubleshooting capabilities
Desired Skills:
- Routing
- Switching
- CISCO certified