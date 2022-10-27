Network Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Network Engineer

Role Purpose:

Supporting the company customers globally, the Network Engineer will be responsible for managing and supporting customer firewalls, networks and connectivity including:

Fortinet and other vendors licensing and lifecycle management (Forti care)

Network design and deployment, including security, wired and wireless LAN, wan, SD-wan and SASE (Fortinet / Cisco / Cato / Unifi)

NOC services including status and performance monitoring and reporting

Assist with technical escalation of network related issues from the customer support team

Managing workflow using Tickets and Service Requests

Aid customer retention and satisfaction

Help to improve efficiency, processes, documentation, and automation.

Technical Qualifications

Fortinet NSE4 or above level

Cisco certified

Soft Skills

Customer focused

Analytical approach with good questioning & listening skills

Good verbal and written communication skills

Confident and self-motivated with a positive can-do attitude

Team player

An ability to learn quickly, and a willingness to study and obtain new certifications and skills (certification will be a KPI of the role)

Dependable, hardworking and self-motivated.

Technical skills

Excellent knowledge of networks, routing & switching – including Layer 3 networking, inter-vlan routing and high-availability network design and management.

Excellent technical troubleshooting capabilities

Desired Skills:

Routing

Switching

