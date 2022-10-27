PHP Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A rapidly expanding LegalTech company seeks the technical expertise of a PHP Developer (Remote) with strong experience designing and building secure RESTful APIs compliant with OPEN API, OWASP 10, OWASP API. Joining a dynamic team of professionals as they deliver transformative growth by building intelligent tech solutions that change the practice of Law, your core role will be to help accelerate solutions delivery while increasing quality and security of the overall system. The successful candidate will need to be a self-motivated team player and have experience developing high quality OPEN-API compliant RESTful API, working primarily as a BE Developer capable of supporting FE too. You must also possess a MS/BS Degree in Computer Science or related field, have proficiency with PHP and at least 1 framework, Oracle DB, OOP, JS, React, TypeScript, Sass and strong experience testing, debugging and assuring high quality of code.

DUTIES:

Write clean, maintainable, performing, high-quality code.

Ensure end-to-end product development meets business and technical requirements.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, develop and ship new features.

Write unit test code for robustness, usability, and general reliability.

Identify and correct bottlenecks, fix bugs, and improve application performance.

Participate improving code quality metrics, automated testing, clean coding practices.

Continuously discover, evaluate and implement standards, best practices, new technologies to maximise development efficiency, technical excellence and quality of product and services.

Participate proactively to establish the Agile culture and implementing Scrum.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

MS/BS Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or related subject.

Experience/Skills –

Strong experience designing and building secure RESTful APIs compliant with OPEN API, OWASP 10, OWASP API.

PHP and at least one framework (e.g., Lumen, Slim…).

Oracle DB.

Object-Oriented-Programming, design patterns, algorithm’s efficiency (Big-O analysis).

Strong experience working with JS, React, TypeScript, Sass.

Strong experience with testing, debugging and assuring high quality of code.

Experience in the following areas is a distinct advantage but not a deal-breaker –

OPAL stack (Oracle, PHP, Apache and Linux).

Experience using any major cloud provider to build, deploy, maintain APIs.

Experience with sockets and serverless application.

Good knowledge of Python.

Good knowledge of Software Development /DevOps best practices such as CI/CD, Automate Deployment, Test Automation, Test Data Management, Shift Left on Security.

Familiarity with Agile frameworks.

ATTRIBUTES:

A self-motivated team player interested in learning and innovating products to offer customers the best possible experience.

COMMENTS:

OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role.

