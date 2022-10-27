Principal Software Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

We are searching for an energetic Principal Software Engineer to join a defence industry organization with a dominant market position in Europe and a global presence
What will you be doing?
To design and develop both embedded and PC based software products.
What you need to bring
- BSc Computer Science (with electronic design background) or BEng. Electronic or BEng. Computer Engineering
- 6 years of experience in the military/aerospace environment
- Electronics background for embedded SW engineering
- Well versed in Embedded C, PC based C++
- Design verification and test equipment development
- Previous experience in embedded software development in accordance with RTCA/DO178B/C
- Experience in Matlab simulation
- Experience with embedded operating systems such as Free RTOS
If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly and if you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.
Desired Skills:
- C++
- Embedded C
- military/aerospace environment
- Electronics background