Principal Software Engineer

We are searching for an energetic Principal Software Engineer to join a defence industry organization with a dominant market position in Europe and a global presence

What will you be doing?

To design and develop both embedded and PC based software products.

What you need to bring

BSc Computer Science (with electronic design background) or BEng. Electronic or BEng. Computer Engineering

6 years of experience in the military/aerospace environment

Electronics background for embedded SW engineering

Well versed in Embedded C, PC based C++

Design verification and test equipment development

Previous experience in embedded software development in accordance with RTCA/DO178B/C

Experience in Matlab simulation

Experience with embedded operating systems such as Free RTOS

