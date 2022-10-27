Project Manager

Calling all Project Managers who want to be part of one of South Africa’s leading financial services providers

What will you be doing?

Manage a backlog of projects in the Digital Portfolio

Work closely with multiple Product owners and dedicated IT teams to deliver projects

Responsible for planning, facilitating, and executing projects within the various phases of the SDLC, BDLC and PLC

Manage, track, and report all project / resource related artefacts on JIRA and Confluence

What you need to bring

Project Management Certification (PMBOK, Prince, PMP)

5 years’ experience in leading and managing teams.

5 years in a Project Management role

If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Project Governance

Project Management Certification

