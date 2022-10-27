Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Calling all Project Managers who want to be part of one of South Africa’s leading financial services providers
What will you be doing?
Manage a backlog of projects in the Digital Portfolio
Work closely with multiple Product owners and dedicated IT teams to deliver projects
Responsible for planning, facilitating, and executing projects within the various phases of the SDLC, BDLC and PLC
Manage, track, and report all project / resource related artefacts on JIRA and Confluence
What you need to bring
Project Management Certification (PMBOK, Prince, PMP)
5 years’ experience in leading and managing teams.
5 years in a Project Management role
If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly and if you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Project Governance
- Project Management Certification