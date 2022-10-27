SAP Developer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding talents of a strong technical SAP Developer who is passionate about excellent customer service is sought by a dynamic and successful Managed Service and Cloud Solutions Provider to join its team. You will be involved from management and maintenance of existing relationships and systems to (greenfield) implementations of S/4HANA at existing and new customers. As a Dev, in addition to more traditional topics such as ABAP (Idocs, Interfaces, Smartforms, LSMW, etc.), you will also be active in the field of new developments such as SAP UI5, HANA Development, Fiori, SAP C4C, Netweaver Gateway and Adobe Forms. Together with your colleagues, you are always looking to create an ultimately satisfied client within your customer team or project. This means that by definition you strive for the optimal solution for the customer, and you are used to working in a structured and predictable way and you are able to translate customer wishes into technical solutions and vice versa.

COMMENTS:

