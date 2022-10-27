SAP HCM Consultant at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

PROVIDE superb support to customers and project coordination as the next SAP HCM Consultant sought by a dynamic and data-driven Managed Service and Cloud Solutions Provider. Think of offering support at New Year’s eves, implementing cao changes, optimizing the current system or connecting a company to the existing layout. In the field of projects, the company is regularly busy with matters such as implementing the Pension Interface (UPA), archiving Payroll and time results, setting up Maternity Leave, implementing the homework scheme and FIORI implementations (CATS, in-through-outflow processes). You will work on the different components such as PA, OM, Time, Payroll and Fiori. Of course, you do not do this alone, but as part of a team, in which all relevant knowledge and experience is guaranteed.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

SAP

HCM

Consultant

