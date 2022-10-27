SAP Technical Consultant at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

PLAY a critical role as the next SAP Technical Consultant sought by a dynamic and data-driven Managed Service and Cloud Solutions Provider. You will ensure the reliable functioning of its technical platform which forms the foundation of services. Whether customers are hosted on the organisation’s Private Cloud, the Public Cloud or running on their own hardware, you will ensure that these platforms are always optimally managed and maintained. You will also serve as the point of contact (Technical Coordinator) for one or more technical management customers within a branch and will be jointly responsible for the management and maintenance of all customers of this location together with your team.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

SAP

Technical

Consultant

Learn more/Apply for this position