Senior C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Main Purpose of Role

To maintain, upgrade and enhance websites, web services, C# Applications and API’s/Integrations

Main Purpose of Role

To maintain, upgrade and enhance websites, web services, C# Applications and API’s/Integrations

Required Minimum Education / Training

Grade 12

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer science/Informatics or equivalent qualification in an IT related

field.

Required Minimum Work Experience

3 – 5 years’ experience in a Financial Services Industry – will be a plus.

5 – 8 years’ experience in a Developer role – mandatory

Technical Competencies

C# Net Programming

JavaScript

HTML, PGP, ASP etc

SQL Server or other Databases. Basic database maintenance and creation.

SQL – Good knowledge.

Various Source code repositories.

Behavioural competencies

Strategic Thinker

Analytically minded

Accountability

Stress tolerance

Business acumen

Communication skills both written and verbal

Target driven

Disciplined

Problem solving

Leadership skills

Conflict Management skills

Negotiation skills

Key Performance Areas

Research & Design

Research system implications and solutions

Research latest technologies and methodologies

Code Profiling

Provide input to the Business Analyst regarding the quality & accuracy of specifications in terms of the development requirements

Developing Code

Understanding requirements & following code standards

Develop software to technical specification & within agreed timescales

Identify best practices in development

Provide input to the Business Analyst regarding the quality & accuracy of specifications

in terms of the development requirements

Version Control – maintenance and applications

Unit Testing

Check high level functionality before

Code profiling

Diagnose problems and produce software fixes

Operational Assistance

Assisting Operations and Key Clients with IT related queries

Thank you,

Theresa Steenkamp

Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

SQL Server

Source code

APIs

Integrations

Web services

Learn more/Apply for this position