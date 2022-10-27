Senior C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Calling out all Senior C# Developers looking for an exciting new challenge. My client in the financial industry is looking for you

What will you be doing?

To maintain, upgrade and enhance websites, web services, C# Applications and API’s/Integrations.

What you need to bring

Grade 12

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer science/Informatics or equivalent qualification in IT

5 years’ experience in a Financial Services Industry

8 years’ experience in a development role

C# Net Programming, JavaScript, HTML, PGP, ASP and SQL Server experience

If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly and if you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position