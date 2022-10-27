Senior Developer – Bellville

IT Company requires a Senior Developer to join their team. The successful candidate will be part of a team in a highly pressured environment. We encourage our team members to take ownership of their responsibilities.
Core Outputs
- Develop commercial grade web applications
- Deliver work to agreed Quality, Standards and Complexity
- Mentor Junior Developers
- Do research on own tasks
- Do planning/ estimation on tasks
Essential Requirements
- Grade 12
- Development Qualification
- NodeJS – 5 years’ experience
- VueJS / React / Angular – 5 years’ experience
- Javascript – 5 years’ experience
- HTML – 5 years’ experience
- CSS – 5 years’ experience
- SQL – 5 years’ experience
- Linux – 5 years’ experience
Preferable Skills
- Elastic Search / Mongo / NoSQL – 3+ years’ experience
- Git – 3+ years’ experience
- Rest API’s – 3+ years’ experience
- Understanding of Scrum Methodology
Behavioral Competencies
- Ability to work independently
- Time management
- Effective communication
- Team player
- Passion for technology
- Understanding of IT
- High degree of professionalism
- Deadline driven
- Ability to learn
- Attention to detail
- Able to work under pressure
- Strong analytical problem solving skills
Desired Skills:
- NodeJS
- VueJS
- Developer
- React
- Angular
- Javascript
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Internet Allowance
- Cell Phone Allowance