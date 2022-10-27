Senior Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

We are looking for energetic Software Developers seeking new challenges in the financial sector
What will you be doing?
Develop and support software that is specific to the needs of the client in order to help the business achieve its strategic objectives
What you need to bring
- Degree in Information Technology (IT)
- 5 years’ experience using multiple Microsoft technologies and platforms
- 5-10 years’ experience as a software developer
- Financial or Capital Market experience
- Full stack C# programmer
- Object oriented programming C#
- Strong experience in Data (MySQL / SQL)
- Use of Web Services (REST & JSON)
- Experience in DevOps environment and tools
- Source code repository management incl. version control
- Solid understanding of .Net Framework
- Entity framework and MVC working knowledge
- AWS or Azure Developer Certification
Desired Skills:
- C#
- SQL
- AWS
- AZURE
- Web Service
- DevOps
- .Net