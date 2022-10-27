Senior Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

We are looking for energetic Software Developers seeking new challenges in the financial sector

What will you be doing?

Develop and support software that is specific to the needs of the client in order to help the business achieve its strategic objectives

What you need to bring

Degree in Information Technology (IT)

5 years’ experience using multiple Microsoft technologies and platforms

5-10 years’ experience as a software developer

Financial or Capital Market experience

Full stack C# programmer

Object oriented programming C#

Strong experience in Data (MySQL / SQL)

Use of Web Services (REST & JSON)

Experience in DevOps environment and tools

Source code repository management incl. version control

Solid understanding of .Net Framework

Entity framework and MVC working knowledge

AWS or Azure Developer Certification

Desired Skills:

C#

SQL

AWS

AZURE

Web Service

DevOps

.Net

