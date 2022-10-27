Senior Developer (Surveillance Team) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Purpose of the role

As the Senior Developer, the purpose of your role will be to develop and support software that is specific to the needs of the organisations Surveillance Team in order to help the business achieve its strategic objectives.

Your key responsibilities will include, but is not limited to:

Contribute to crafting of departmental business plan to ensure delivery of focus areas for the year in support of IT strategy

Apply cost effectiveness principles in planning and delivery to contribute to achievement of divisional financial targets

Provide input into the formalisation of the divisional budget

Manage allocated budget by tracking costs

Build strategic organisation / Industry/ Global network of thought leaders and relationships utilising social media, attending and presenting at conferences and training interventions.

Maintain on-going collaborate relationships with business through structured processes and adhoc customer contact in order to ensure proper understanding of customer needs and delivery of appropriate solutions

Comply with the Service Level Agreements by ensuring that applications are developed, implemented and supported in line with cost, quality and timelines

Educational requirements:

Degree in Information Technology (IT)

AWS or Azure Developer Certification (advantageous)

Experience required:

5 years’ experience using multiple Microsoft technologies and platforms

5-10 years’ experience as a software developer

Financial or Capital Market experience

Strong experience in Data (MySQL / SQL)

Experience in DevOps environment and tools

EE Disclaimer

Kindly note that all positions will be filled in accordance with the company’s Employment Equity plan. We also encourage people with disabilities to apply.

Application Unsuccessful disclaimer

Should you not receive feedback on your application with us within a period of 2 weeks of submission, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful. Please keep an eye on our website and other career sites for future opportunities that may arise.

Desired Skills:

Entity Framework and MVC working knowledge

.Net Framework

Source code repository management including version control

Full stack C# programmer

Object oriented programming

Agile methodologies

Advanced Software application

