Senior Scientific Software Developer

Oct 27, 2022

POSITION PURPOSE

  • Leading the development of software projects for radio astronomy data reduction and analysis.
  • Conducting research into high performance computing techniques for data reduction pipelines.
  • Leading the development of algorithms, applications, and pipelines, and application of these to data from MeeKAT and other observatories.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • PhD Computer Science, Astronomy, Astrophysics, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics.
  • 3 years post PhD experience working in a research environment.
  • 6 years’ work experience in software development for scientific computing.
  • Substantial experience with C, C++, and Python.
  • Substantial programming experience with GPUs and multithreaded/parallel environments.
  • Substantial experience with the Linux operating system, HPC clusters and container technology.
  • Technical and academic writing, with a track record of publications in peer-reviewed journals.
  • Track record of productive international collaborations.

Knowledge:

  • Formal software development methodologies.
  • Python scientific stacks (Numba/Dask).
  • Software development workflows and collaborative tools (Github).
  • Strong leadership skills.
  • Self-motivated.
  • Ability to thrive in a collaborative environment.
  • Enthusiasm for mentoring and assisting colleagues.

POSITION OUTPUTS

  • Lead development of software projects for radio interferometric data processing.
  • Coordinate contributions of junior developers and outside collaborators.
  • Conduct research into algorithms, frameworks and HPC techniques for radio interferometric data processing.
  • Attend and present at relevant research conferences as necessary.
  • Develop and maintain National and International collaborations.
  • Co-supervise post graduate students.
  • Mentor postdoctoral fellows and junior developers.
  • Lead skills transfer and teaching.
  • Participate in public outreach activities.

Desired Skills:

  • Python scientific stacks
  • software development methodologies
  • C++
  • Python
  • C

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Doctorate

