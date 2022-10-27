Senior Scientific Software Developer

POSITION PURPOSE
- Leading the development of software projects for radio astronomy data reduction and analysis.
- Conducting research into high performance computing techniques for data reduction pipelines.
- Leading the development of algorithms, applications, and pipelines, and application of these to data from MeeKAT and other observatories.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- PhD Computer Science, Astronomy, Astrophysics, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics.
- 3 years post PhD experience working in a research environment.
- 6 years’ work experience in software development for scientific computing.
- Substantial experience with C, C++, and Python.
- Substantial programming experience with GPUs and multithreaded/parallel environments.
- Substantial experience with the Linux operating system, HPC clusters and container technology.
- Technical and academic writing, with a track record of publications in peer-reviewed journals.
- Track record of productive international collaborations.
Knowledge:
- Formal software development methodologies.
- Python scientific stacks (Numba/Dask).
- Software development workflows and collaborative tools (Github).
- Strong leadership skills.
- Self-motivated.
- Ability to thrive in a collaborative environment.
- Enthusiasm for mentoring and assisting colleagues.
POSITION OUTPUTS
- Lead development of software projects for radio interferometric data processing.
- Coordinate contributions of junior developers and outside collaborators.
- Conduct research into algorithms, frameworks and HPC techniques for radio interferometric data processing.
- Attend and present at relevant research conferences as necessary.
- Develop and maintain National and International collaborations.
- Co-supervise post graduate students.
- Mentor postdoctoral fellows and junior developers.
- Lead skills transfer and teaching.
- Participate in public outreach activities.
Desired Skills:
- Python scientific stacks
- software development methodologies
- C++
- Python
- C
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Doctorate