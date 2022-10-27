Senior Scientific Software Developer

Leading the development of software projects for radio astronomy data reduction and analysis. Conducting research into high performance computing techniques for data reduction pipelines

JOB DESCRIPTION

Lead development of software projects for radio interferometric data processing.

Coordinate contributions of junior developers and outside collaborators.

Conduct research into algorithms, frameworks and HPC techniques for radio interferometric data processing.

Attend and present at relevant research conferences as necessary.

Develop and maintain National and International collaborations.

Co-supervise post graduate students.

Mentor postdoctoral fellows and junior developers.

Lead skills transfer and teaching.

Participate in public outreach activities.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Qualification:

PhD Computer Science, Astronomy, Astrophysics, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics

Experience:

3 years post PhD experience working in a research environment.

6 years work experience in software development for scientific computing.

Substantial experience with C, C++ and Python

Substantial programming experience with GPUs and multithreaded/parallel environments.

Substantial experience with the Linux operating system, HPC clusters and container technology.

Technical and academic writing, with a track record of publications in peer-reviewed journals.

Track record of productive international collaborations.

Desired Skills:

Leadership skills

Software development workflows

Python scientific stacks

