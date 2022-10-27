Senior Scientific Software Developer

Leading the development of software projects for radio astronomy data reduction and analysis. Conducting research into high performance computing techniques for data reduction pipelines
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Lead development of software projects for radio interferometric data processing.
- Coordinate contributions of junior developers and outside collaborators.
- Conduct research into algorithms, frameworks and HPC techniques for radio interferometric data processing.
- Attend and present at relevant research conferences as necessary.
- Develop and maintain National and International collaborations.
- Co-supervise post graduate students.
- Mentor postdoctoral fellows and junior developers.
- Lead skills transfer and teaching.
- Participate in public outreach activities.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
Qualification:
- PhD Computer Science, Astronomy, Astrophysics, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics
Experience:
- 3 years post PhD experience working in a research environment.
- 6 years work experience in software development for scientific computing.
- Substantial experience with C, C++ and Python
- Substantial programming experience with GPUs and multithreaded/parallel environments.
- Substantial experience with the Linux operating system, HPC clusters and container technology.
- Technical and academic writing, with a track record of publications in peer-reviewed journals.
- Track record of productive international collaborations.
Desired Skills:
- Leadership skills
- Software development workflows
- Python scientific stacks