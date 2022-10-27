Senior SharePoint Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Calling out all Senior SharePoint Developers wanting to be part of Digital business services that boost transactional, operational, and customer experience effectiveness for robust, future-proof growth

What will you be doing?

To maintain, upgrade and enhance SharePoint sites within the company

What you need to bring

Grade 12

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer science/Informatics or equivalent qualification in IT

MOSS or WSS certification

5 or more years’ experience in a SharePoint Development

SharePoint design implementation skills using HTML5/CSS3 & responsive design skills

SharePoint 2013 and SharePoint Online strong skills

Strong experience developing and customizing of Publishing and Team Site portals using SharePoint 2013

PowerShell – experience writing scrips to interact and administer SharePoint. SharePoint Online Management Shell

Desired Skills:

SharePoint design

Powershell

SharePoint site configuration experience

