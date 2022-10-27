Senior SharePoint Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Calling out all Senior SharePoint Developers wanting to be part of Digital business services that boost transactional, operational, and customer experience effectiveness for robust, future-proof growth
What will you be doing?
To maintain, upgrade and enhance SharePoint sites within the company
What you need to bring
- Grade 12
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer science/Informatics or equivalent qualification in IT
- MOSS or WSS certification
- 5 or more years’ experience in a SharePoint Development
- SharePoint design implementation skills using HTML5/CSS3 & responsive design skills
- SharePoint 2013 and SharePoint Online strong skills
- Strong experience developing and customizing of Publishing and Team Site portals using SharePoint 2013
- PowerShell – experience writing scrips to interact and administer SharePoint. SharePoint Online Management Shell
If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly and if you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.
Desired Skills:
- SharePoint design
- Powershell
- SharePoint site configuration experience