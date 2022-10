Software Developer

Leading the development of software projects for radio astronomy data reduction and analysis. Conducting research into high performance computing techniques for data reduction pipelines. Leading the development of algorithms, applications and pipelines, and application of these to data from MeeKAT and other observatories.

Desired Skills:

Python

C++

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Doctorate

About The Employer:

SOE-Telescope

Learn more/Apply for this position