Support Technician at Mediro ICT

Oct 27, 2022

  • To have a strong and broad high-level knowledge of the mining systems and mine safety deployed.
  • To work with the Area Site Supervisor to ensure the efficient support of mining safety systems onsite.
  • To provide site-based system support to the customer.
  • To deploy new and upgraded systems at customers’ mine sites.
  • To do basic troubleshooting and configuration of system software and computer operating systems.
  • To ensure procedures are followed that are required by the client
  • Manage with the Area Site Supervisor the Salesforces Support tickets in the region
  • Onsite-based representative for customer sites in the Northern Cape region
  • Actively work on the support that is required on site to maintain the client’s everyday needs.
  • Support and maintain software (Troubleshoot system issues)
  • Executete onsite system installation efforts
  • Escalation of support issues requiring other stakeholders’ input to resolve issues, specifically the relevant Mining Services or supporting team’s representative
  • Regular reporting of current support issues, including updates on status and resolution methods
  • Utilizing relationships developed with customers and other contacts to advise the Mining Services Team of potential issues affecting customers as well as other opportunities for Hexagon Mining
  • Representing Hexagon Mining in a helpful, professional, and courteous manner at all times
  • Maintain, enhance, and adhere to Hexagon documentation and reporting standards, systems, and processes
  • Compliance with Hexagon Mining’s Workplace Health and Safety policies and procedures, participation in audits and compliance with instructions given with respect to the health and safety of himself/herself and the safety of others

Minimum Requirements

  • Strong prioritizing and time management skills, when instructions have been given by the Site Area Supervisor.
  • Experience with the application of technology in a harsh industrial environment.
  • Good analytical skills to diagnose problems quickly and excellent customer service skills.
  • Experience in customer-orientated environment.
  • Knowledge of general network infrastructure and configuration and relevant technical experience.
  • Ability to liaise with mining customers in an empathic and technically effective manner.
  • Ability to work well within a team as well as on own.

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.