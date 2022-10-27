Systems Engineer

Role Purpose:

Supporting the company customers throughout Southern Africa and in the UK, the Systems Engineer will assist our 1st line helpdesk team where needed and provide end to end management of tickets and service requests reported by the customer.

Manage Tickets and Requests

Receive and record all calls from our customers

Provide initial assessment of all Tickets, attempt first time resolution, and /or escalation

Assist with technical escalation of issues from 1st line helpdesk team

Assist with customer onboarding projects and migrations

Monitor and escalate Tickets according to the customer’s SLA

Keep users informed on status and progress of their Tickets

Aid customer retention and satisfaction

Help to improve efficiency, processes, documentation, and automation.

Technical Qualifications

Current Microsoft Certifications in either MS or AZ tracks

Soft Skills

Customer focused

Analytical approach with good questioning & listening skills

Good verbal and written communication skills

Confident and self-motivated with a positive can-do attitude

Team player

An ability to learn quickly, and a willingness to study and obtain new certifications and skills (certification will be a KPI of the role)

Dependable, hardworking and self-motivated.

Technical skills

Good working knowledge of networks, routing & switching

Good knowledge and experience of Office 365 services including Exchange Online SharePoint, Teams and OneDrive.

Excellent technical troubleshooting capabilities including networking, windows OS and applications, email flow and routing, and Office 365 services.

Powershell scripting and use for administration

Desired Skills:

SharePoint

OneDrive

Office 365

