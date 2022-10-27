Test Automation Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

To be considered for this position, candidates must have:

3 years IT Diploma/ Degree (Software Development)

5 to 8 years’ experience in software testing.

5 to 8 years experienced in conducting System Integration Testing (SIT) and automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on UAT preparation, execution and sign off.

Extensive knowledge and experience of Automation Framework and automation testing Tools (MF ALM and UFT).

Limited knowledge of software development.

Experience in Integration Testing.

Understanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques.

The following will be an added advantage

Agile testing methodology.

Experience in automating API services.

Knowledge of DevSecOps.

Knowledge of the Business Process Testing (BPT) Framework.

Knowledge of C# and JAVA.

Knowledge of RTGS payment system.

Knowledge of Visual Basic.

Competencies:

Analytical skills;

Building trust;

Service orientation;

Decision making;

Verbal and written communication;

Time and work management;

Team player – approachable, ability to share and consult others;

Management Reporting;

Resilience; and

Self-starter.

Qualifications/ Certification:

a Diploma in IT, or an equivalent qualification.

ISTQB foundation OR Test Analyst.

Agile Testing .

The following will be an added advantage

The following will be an added advantage a B degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent.

