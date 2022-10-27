Test Automation Analyst

Oct 27, 2022

To be considered for this position, candidates must have:

  • 3 years IT Diploma/ Degree (Software Development)
  • 5 to 8 years’ experience in software testing.
  • 5 to 8 years experienced in conducting System Integration Testing (SIT) and automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on UAT preparation, execution and sign off.
  • Extensive knowledge and experience of Automation Framework and automation testing Tools (MF ALM and UFT).
  • Limited knowledge of software development.
  • Experience in Integration Testing.
  • Understanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques.

The following will be an added advantage

  • Agile testing methodology.
  • Experience in automating API services.
  • Knowledge of DevSecOps.
  • Knowledge of the Business Process Testing (BPT) Framework.
  • Knowledge of C# and JAVA.
  • Knowledge of RTGS payment system.
  • Knowledge of Visual Basic.

Competencies:

  • Analytical skills;
  • Building trust;
  • Service orientation;
  • Decision making;
  • Verbal and written communication;
  • Time and work management;
  • Team player – approachable, ability to share and consult others;
  • Management Reporting;
  • Resilience; and
  • Self-starter.

Qualifications/ Certification:

  • a Diploma in IT, or an equivalent qualification.
  • ISTQB foundation OR Test Analyst.
  • Agile Testing .
    The following will be an added advantage
  • a B degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent.

Desired Skills:

  • Automation
  • automation testing
  • ISTQB
  • software testing
  • System Integration Testing
  • SIT
  • reporting
  • UAT preparation
  • UAT
  • execution
  • Automation Framework
  • MF ALM
  • UFT
  • software development
  • Integration Testing
  • testing methodologies
  • Agile
  • degree
  • diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.