Test Automation Analyst

To be considered for this position, candidates must have:
- 3 years IT Diploma/ Degree (Software Development)
- 5 to 8 years’ experience in software testing.
- 5 to 8 years experienced in conducting System Integration Testing (SIT) and automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on UAT preparation, execution and sign off.
- Extensive knowledge and experience of Automation Framework and automation testing Tools (MF ALM and UFT).
- Limited knowledge of software development.
- Experience in Integration Testing.
- Understanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques.
The following will be an added advantage
- Agile testing methodology.
- Experience in automating API services.
- Knowledge of DevSecOps.
- Knowledge of the Business Process Testing (BPT) Framework.
- Knowledge of C# and JAVA.
- Knowledge of RTGS payment system.
- Knowledge of Visual Basic.
Competencies:
- Analytical skills;
- Building trust;
- Service orientation;
- Decision making;
- Verbal and written communication;
- Time and work management;
- Team player – approachable, ability to share and consult others;
- Management Reporting;
- Resilience; and
- Self-starter.
Qualifications/ Certification:
- a Diploma in IT, or an equivalent qualification.
- ISTQB foundation OR Test Analyst.
- Agile Testing .
The following will be an added advantage
- a B degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent.
Desired Skills:
