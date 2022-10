Business Systems Analyst at iLaunch

Established Client requires a Business Systems Analyst to join their team on a 6 month contract basis

Assist with team projects

Automation of various back office processes

Resource management

Business Process and Analysis

Minimum Requirements

Matric / Tertiary Qualification

4 Years Business Systems Experience

Experience working with Agile Methodologies

Be available to assist on a contract basis

Learn more/Apply for this position