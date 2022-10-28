Data Scientist – Gauteng Pretoria

Our client – Interfront (a global technology solutions provider that solely focuses on the Customs and Border Management business sphere) – is looking for 3 Data Scientists to complement the current internal capacity for fulfilment of the data management requirements (data extraction and analysis).

The work shall be done at the head office of SARS and they will be responsible for, amongst others, the following:

Acquire, extract, process and synthesise datasets from SARS’s systems. Meeting specified data standards required for general data requests, specialised data requests as well as ad hoc requests including analysis thereof to provide insights and identify revenue opportunities.

Provide advisory support on big data, data analytics and data mining techniques and methods in order to fully utilise data to the benefit of the organisation.

Develop, amend, update and enhance available scripts to improve the extraction methods used.

Assist with the practical implementation of the data management plan.

Qualification and experience:



The selected candidates should have the following qualifications and experience.

Minimum Honours degree in a Data Science related qualification, or

Relevant/ Appropriate certification in Data Science

Advanced knowledge of business information management,

Highly skilled in advanced analytics and big data

Relevant knowledge of statistical analysis tools; SQL and SAS

At least 5 years advanced working experience in data analytics and business intelligence environment

Knowledge of the enterprise data warehouse environment and creation of data marts.

Experience in managing and using large data sets.

The output of the exercise is summarised as follows:

Automated periodic provision of tax statistics

Design and development (improvement) of models for the various tax products

Satisfaction of requirements for National Treasury using SSIS package and other various tools as prescribed

Additional Output / Ad hoc tasks / General

Improvements and enhancements to the NRCM server environment, processes to accommodate automation and Machine Learning functions.

Explore automation functions and machine learning techniques to improve the data management and analysis processes.

Desired Skills:

Analytics

Big Data

SQL

SAS

Data Science

