Datacentrix wins OpenText African Reseller of the Year award for 2022

Datacentrix has clinched the ‘African Reseller of the Year’ award for 2022 from information management software vendor and long-time partner, OpenText.

Datacentrix was recognised as the winner of this award category based on its sales contribution to OpenText business in the region. The company also ticked the award criteria boxes for several other requirements, including its excellent levels of engagement with local customers.

Shakeel Jhazbhay, Datacentrix GM for digital business solutions, says: “Datacentrix has enjoyed a lengthy, fruitful partnership with OpenText that spans more than 20 years. Not only are we the organisation’s largest partner in Africa, but we’ve also recently achieved the status of becoming its only Cloud Reseller partner on the continent, by OpenText invitation.

“OpenText identified Datacentrix as being one of its top value-added resellers on a global level last year, demonstrating the depth of our relationship, as well as our multilayered skills and competence capabilities that we apply to organise, integrate and protect data and content as it flows through business processes both inside and outside of organisations. This latest honour is another achievement of which we are exceptionally proud.

“Datacentrix will continue to foster our OpenText partnership, with our joint commitment to assisting African businesses on their journey towards digital transformation. We believe this latest award is another stepping stone to achieving more for both of our companies.”