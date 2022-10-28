Desktop Support

Oct 28, 2022

Desktop Support Required for Auto Parts Company that is growing fast.

Must be able to:
Build Machines and PC’s
Network Support
Desktop configuration
Printer Support

RAID 1.0 is essential
Intermediate Microsoft Knowledge
Zoom set up

Desired Skills:

  • Raid1.0
  • Mobile device support
  • Remote Desktop
  • PC Support
  • Windows XP
  • 1st Line
  • Hardware troubleshooting
  • Microsoft Office 2010
  • Office 2010
  • VIP Support
  • Service Desk
  • Call Logging
  • 2nd Line

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Road Transportation
  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Provident
  • Medical
  • Incentive Bonus

