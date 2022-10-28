Desktop Support Required for Auto Parts Company that is growing fast.
Must be able to:
Build Machines and PC’s
Network Support
Desktop configuration
Printer Support
RAID 1.0 is essential
Intermediate Microsoft Knowledge
Zoom set up
Desired Skills:
- Raid1.0
- Mobile device support
- Remote Desktop
- PC Support
- Windows XP
- 1st Line
- Hardware troubleshooting
- Microsoft Office 2010
- Office 2010
- VIP Support
- Service Desk
- Call Logging
- 2nd Line
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Road Transportation
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident
- Medical
- Incentive Bonus