Desktop Support

Desktop Support Required for Auto Parts Company that is growing fast.

Must be able to:

Build Machines and PC’s

Network Support

Desktop configuration

Printer Support

RAID 1.0 is essential

Intermediate Microsoft Knowledge

Zoom set up

Desired Skills:

Raid1.0

Mobile device support

Remote Desktop

PC Support

Windows XP

1st Line

Hardware troubleshooting

Microsoft Office 2010

Office 2010

VIP Support

Service Desk

Call Logging

2nd Line

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Road Transportation

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident

Medical

Incentive Bonus

