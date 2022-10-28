Junior Entry Level Developer
Career Growth and new opportunities!
- Degree in Computer Engineering or BSc Computer Science
- Sound knowledge of the C and C++ programming language
- Theoretical and practical knowledge and experience of networks, security, UNIX
Minimum Requirements:
- Eng (Computer Engineering) or B.Sc. (Computer) Hons
- 0-2 years’ experience in:
- C, C++ development (OpenSource/Unix)
- Kernel development
- Network and network security
Specific attributes:
- Good working knowledge of the C/C++ programming language
- Software life cycle, release management
As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!
For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.
Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.
Desired Skills:
- Developer
- BSc Computer Science
- C and C++