Developer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Junior Entry Level Developer

Career Growth and new opportunities!

Degree in Computer Engineering or BSc Computer Science

Sound knowledge of the C and C++ programming language

Theoretical and practical knowledge and experience of networks, security, UNIX

Minimum Requirements:



Eng (Computer Engineering) or B.Sc. (Computer) Hons

0-2 years’ experience in:

C, C++ development (OpenSource/Unix)

Kernel development

Network and network security

Specific attributes:

Good working knowledge of the C/C++ programming language

Software life cycle, release management

Desired Skills:

Developer

BSc Computer Science

C and C++

