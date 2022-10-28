Intermediate C# Backend Developer – Hybrid/JHB – R900k at e-Merge IT – Gauteng Johannesburg

This is one of the best fintech success stories to come out of South Africa! A group risk and life insurance business that is taking the insurance market by storm.

Part of your duties would be to build intensive data acquisition and integration solutions in line with business requirements and field mapping of interfaces. They are currently looking to take on Intermediate C# Developers who is accountable & solutions driven. You will be part of a highly influential team where best practices are established, and the infrastructure is solid & robust.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have 6 years’ experience in C#

Web Integration Developer

Reference Number for this position is FM55221 which is a Permanent position based in JHB North offering a cost to company salary of R900k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

