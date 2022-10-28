Java Developer with excellent understanding of Object Orientated principals and Java language fundamentals
- 5+ years’ experience in Java development with exposure to core competencies listed
- Knowledge of commonly used design patterns
- Broad understanding of how to put together an EE-based business solution from scratch
- Skills: Java Web Services JAX-WS & JAX-RS , Message Driven Beans, SQL , JAVA 7+ , JTA
- BSc Computer Science /Information Systems degree
- Formal Java qualification
Desired Skills:
- JAVA 7+
- JAX-WS
- Message Driven Beans