Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Oct 28, 2022

Java Developer with excellent understanding of Object Orientated principals and Java language fundamentals

  • 5+ years’ experience in Java development with exposure to core competencies listed
  • Knowledge of commonly used design patterns
  • Broad understanding of how to put together an EE-based business solution from scratch
  • Skills: Java Web Services JAX-WS & JAX-RS , Message Driven Beans, SQL , JAVA 7+ , JTA
  • BSc Computer Science /Information Systems degree
  • Formal Java qualification

Desired Skills:

  • JAVA 7+
  • JAX-WS
  • Message Driven Beans

