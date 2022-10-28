Junior Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg South

kick start your career in working as a specialist in the development space and experience the very latest in Technology and Innovation

This global company specializes in Assessing, analysing and optimising end-to end business processes to improve business efficiencies, customer/employee experience and remove inefficient processes to meet new requirements .

Job Experience and Skills requires :

Relevant Degree in BSc Information Systems, BCom Information Systems, Computer Science, Information Technology, Business Analysis, B Bus Sc or related

Experience – 3 to 5 years’ experience in a similar environment, of which 1 to 2 years’ experience as a Business Analyst I

Knowledge Required –

Basic understanding of developing business cases

Knowledge of data analysis and interpretation

In depth understanding of financial data and banking information systems

Expert knowledge of Excel and Access

Experience with development and interpretation of reports

Strong knowledge and use of design process tools (e.g. Visio, Firstmap)

In depth knowledge and skills on SQL coding

to be considered please apply directly , if you had not had any response in 2 weeks , please consider your application unsuccessful .

Desired Skills:

Excel

SQL Coding

Visio

Learn more/Apply for this position