Junior Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg South

kick start your career in working as a specialist in the development space and experience the very latest in Technology and Innovation
This global company specializes in Assessing, analysing and optimising end-to end business processes to improve business efficiencies, customer/employee experience and remove inefficient processes to meet new requirements .
Job Experience and Skills requires :
Relevant Degree in BSc Information Systems, BCom Information Systems, Computer Science, Information Technology, Business Analysis, B Bus Sc or related
Experience – 3 to 5 years’ experience in a similar environment, of which 1 to 2 years’ experience as a Business Analyst I
Knowledge Required –
Basic understanding of developing business cases
Knowledge of data analysis and interpretation
In depth understanding of financial data and banking information systems
Expert knowledge of Excel and Access
Experience with development and interpretation of reports
Strong knowledge and use of design process tools (e.g. Visio, Firstmap)
In depth knowledge and skills on SQL coding
to be considered please apply directly , if you had not had any response in 2 weeks , please consider your application unsuccessful .
