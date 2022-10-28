Junior Software Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Vacancy available for a Junior Software Developer for final year B.Eng Computer Engineering and B.Sc Computer Science university students ready to start their career Dec 2022 or by Jan 2023.
The company specializes in the development of security products in the Internet and Telecommunications domain.
Roles and outcomes:
You will be responsible for the development of network security products, mostly in a UNIX environment, using different network and security protocols (e.g. IPsec) and other open source software. This position also requires technical investigation and evaluations skills, understanding of industry standards and good software development practices.
Requirements:
- Eng Computer Engineering or B.Sc Computer Science
- Knowledge / understanding of C and C++ programming
- Theoretical and practical knowledge and experience of networks, security, UNIX
- South African citizenship for security clearance purposes
Advantageous skills:
- Security knowledge solid understanding of Computer Networks and Networking Protocols
- Understanding of Client/Server architecture
- Principles of good GUI development
- Systematic and analytical approach to problem solving
- Adhere to and contribute to good programming standards and principles
- Good communication skills (verbal and writing)
- UML understanding
- Scripting language experience
Desired Skills:
- C Programming
- C++ Programming
- C
- C++
- Unix
- Network Protocols
- Security Protocols
- IPsec
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree