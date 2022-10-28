Network Manager – Western Cape Stellenbosch

This role is eligible for the Corporate Office Dual Workplace Arrangement. This new way of work introduces a hybrid working model for our clients’ employees. Eligible employees will be required to be in the office for two scheduled days a week and the other three days will be worked from home.
MAIN PURPOSE OF JOB
To plan, implement and support ICT Network Infrastructure (WAN, LAN, SDWAN, Voice, Network Security, Internet Connectivity and Wireless Systems). To ensure high availability and Disaster Recovery, including, cloud service.
KEY RESPONSIBILITY AREAS
- Plan, implement and report on ICT Network strategy
- Perform day-to-day management of ICT Network infrastructure for subsidiaries
- Manage and mitigate ICT Network a risk for Subsidiaries
- Design and implement projects to introduce new and replacement ICT network assets for Subsidiaries
- Manage service improvement initiatives within the portfolio
- Perform Service Contract Management within the portfolio
- Manage stakeholder and client service relations within the portfolio
- Manage and control budgets / finances within the portfolio
- Lead and manage the people in the team
REQUIRED EDUCATION
ESSENTIAL EDUCATION
- 3 Year IT qualifications and or similar IT related qualification
- Cisco training and / or certification, e.g., CCNA, CCVP, CCNP, CCIE, SDWAN etc.
DESIRED EDUCATION
- Certifications in CISCO switching, routing and IP Telephony and SDWAN
REQUIRED EXPERIENCE
ESSENTIAL MINIMUM EXPERIENCE
- At least 8 years’ experience within ICT Network management and operations, including all the infrastructure disciplines; networking, technical support all platforms including Hosting which includes on premise and cloud, and cyber security
- At least 5 years in a managerial role
DESIRED EXPERIENCE
- 12 years’ experience in ICT Network management and operations, including all the infrastructure disciplines; networking, SDWAN, technical support of all platforms including Hosting which includes on premise and cloud, and cyber security.
- Cisco background in switching, routing, IP telephony, with experience in design, deployment, and support
- 8 years in a managerial role
- ICT Network management experience within Healthcare Industry
REQUIRED JOB SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE
- Budgeting and financial Management
- Change management facilitation skills
- Communication and presentation skills
- Contract Management
- General business processes
- Good understanding of IT security concepts and best practices
- Hosting On premise and Cloud network services
- ICT Assets Life Cycle Management/Methodology
- ICT Governance processes (POPIA, Security, regulatory)
- ICT Network infrastructure architecture
- ICT processes and control objectives within the Acquire and Implement and Deliver and support Cobit model.
- ITIL delivery
- People Management
- Project and Portfolio Management (Agile Methodology)
- Spec and design networks
- Stakeholder Management
- Third level support of Network Infrastructure (WAN, LAN, Voice, Network Security, Internet Connectivity and Wireless Systems)
Desired Skills:
- Network Manager