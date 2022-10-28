Network Manager – Western Cape Stellenbosch

This role is eligible for the Corporate Office Dual Workplace Arrangement. This new way of work introduces a hybrid working model for our clients’ employees. Eligible employees will be required to be in the office for two scheduled days a week and the other three days will be worked from home.

MAIN PURPOSE OF JOB

To plan, implement and support ICT Network Infrastructure (WAN, LAN, SDWAN, Voice, Network Security, Internet Connectivity and Wireless Systems). To ensure high availability and Disaster Recovery, including, cloud service.

KEY RESPONSIBILITY AREAS

Plan, implement and report on ICT Network strategy

Perform day-to-day management of ICT Network infrastructure for subsidiaries

Manage and mitigate ICT Network a risk for Subsidiaries

Design and implement projects to introduce new and replacement ICT network assets for Subsidiaries

Manage service improvement initiatives within the portfolio

Perform Service Contract Management within the portfolio

Manage stakeholder and client service relations within the portfolio

Manage and control budgets / finances within the portfolio

Lead and manage the people in the team

REQUIRED EDUCATION

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION

3 Year IT qualifications and or similar IT related qualification

Cisco training and / or certification, e.g., CCNA, CCVP, CCNP, CCIE, SDWAN etc.

DESIRED EDUCATION

Certifications in CISCO switching, routing and IP Telephony and SDWAN

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE

ESSENTIAL MINIMUM EXPERIENCE

At least 8 years’ experience within ICT Network management and operations, including all the infrastructure disciplines; networking, technical support all platforms including Hosting which includes on premise and cloud, and cyber security

At least 5 years in a managerial role

DESIRED EXPERIENCE

12 years’ experience in ICT Network management and operations, including all the infrastructure disciplines; networking, SDWAN, technical support of all platforms including Hosting which includes on premise and cloud, and cyber security.

Cisco background in switching, routing, IP telephony, with experience in design, deployment, and support

8 years in a managerial role

ICT Network management experience within Healthcare Industry

REQUIRED JOB SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE

Budgeting and financial Management

Change management facilitation skills

Communication and presentation skills

Contract Management

General business processes

Good understanding of IT security concepts and best practices

Hosting On premise and Cloud network services

ICT Assets Life Cycle Management/Methodology

ICT Governance processes (POPIA, Security, regulatory)

ICT Network infrastructure architecture

ICT processes and control objectives within the Acquire and Implement and Deliver and support Cobit model.

ITIL delivery

People Management

Project and Portfolio Management (Agile Methodology)

Spec and design networks

Stakeholder Management

Third level support of Network Infrastructure (WAN, LAN, Voice, Network Security, Internet Connectivity and Wireless Systems)

