Senior C# Full Stack Developer – Centurion – R960k at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Be part of a company that is in the business of creating mobile money apps.
Part of your duties would be to build intensive data acquisition and integration solutions in line with business requirements and field mapping of interfaces. You will also be required to convert physical data integration models to source codes and analyse technical requirements and processes to ensure high quality and optimum performance of data integration systems.
Requirements:
- BSc Computer science
- Candidates are required to have 6+ years’ experience in C#
- C# Backend Developer
- C# 8.0
- LINQ
- .Net Core 5.0
- Net Core
- Entity Framework Core 5.0
- LINQ
- Lambda expressions
- Web API
- Swagger
- SignalR
Reference Number for this position is FM54289 which is a Permanent position based in Centurion offering a cost to company salary of R960k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
