Senior Data Engineer

To ensure effective movement, collection, integration, storage and provisioning of data to meet business objectives through sound understanding of business unit requirements and frequent collaboration with relevant stakeholders. Database and Solution Architects, Business Intelligence Developers, Data Scientists and Product Owners, etc

Experience and qualifications

Minimum Qualification – Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or Information Systems or similar tertiary qualification

Experience – 3 to 5 years in AWS Data Services, Terraform, CI/CD Pipelines

Extract, Transform and Load ETL of data from source systems or experience in data integration for consumption use cases

Remote opportunity

To be considered please apply directly , if you had not had any response in 2 weeks , please consider your application unsuccessful .

Desired Skills:

aws

CI/CD

Data integration

