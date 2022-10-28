Senior Front End Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Senior Front-End Developer
My client is a family owned and run export trading business based in Durban that has been in existence for the last 50 years. They specialise in the export of FMCG’s, fruit and vegetables, wines and building materials to over 45 countries throughout the world.
They are looking for a skilled and experienced Front-End Developer to join a team of 6 passionate developers working on a next generation solution for international trade.
Their software solution (Gateway) has been developed and deployed as an online ordering and logistics platform to cater for container exports with a particular focus on simplifying consolidated mixed FMCG consignments.
Gateway was launched in 2018 and has served the company well for the past five years. We are entering an exciting phase of development as we seek to leverage the platform to add value to both customers and suppliers. During this phase of development, we will be focusing on:
- Improving customer engagement.
- Simplifying the ordering process.
- Influencing user behaviour with targeted advertising and product suggestions.
- Empowering our suppliers to have visibility and control of their products, pricing and special deals.
Gateway is built with the following technology stack:
- AngularJS, Less front-end
- .NET WebAPI back-end
SQL Server database
Key functions will include:
- Development of significant new application interfaces and features:
o Interface for suppliers to access and maintain their inventory and pricing.
o Improve product search and redesign workflow to bring products front and center (current workflow requires a number of steps before users see products)
o Improve various aspects of the UI and UX to simplify and enhance the platform.
- Revamp of the current application dashboard for a more intuitive user experience as well as presenting users with targeted product information and marketing content.
- Developing enhancements to existing functionality and features to make the use of the application more efficient.
- Enhancing our platform with pixel perfect, flexible styling.
- Work with relevant stakeholders in the business to feed into the UX and UI design of new application features.
- Standardise existing code base (layouts / styling / components) where necessary.
- Create administration interfaces for a number of config tables that don’t yet have a UI.
Skills, Ability and Experience include:
- JavaScript expert
- Strong UI and UX design flair
- Highly competent with html styling (Less)
- At least 7 years of development experience
- Angular / AngularJS experience
- Experience with AdobeXD/Figma/Inkscape or similar would be an advantage
Ideal characteristics include:
- Pixel perfection, meticulous
- Disciplined, keeps to a high standard
- Creative
- Enjoys a challenge
- Stimulated to push the boundaries of what is possible
- Good communicator
Detailed oriented
Please do not apply if you do not have the required skills set.
Remuneration will be based on experience.
Desired Skills:
- JavaScript React
- Front-end Development
- Front-end
- Javascript Framework
- Development Frontend
- Responsive design
- UI and UX design flair
- Angular
- AngularJS
- AdobeXD
- Figma
- Inkscape
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Water Freight
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund